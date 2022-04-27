Crime Mass. state rep.’s blood alcohol level was 4 times the legal limit during drunken driving arrest, police say David H.A. LeBoeuf's blood alcohol level was tested twice and allegedly registered at 0.329 and 0.317. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

A two-term Democratic state representative from Worcester was arrested on drunken driving charges Tuesday night after police found his blood alcohol level was allegedly about four times the legal limit.

David H.A. LeBoeuf, 32, was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Wednesday on charges of operation under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation, The Boston Globe reports.

A Massachusetts State Police report stated LeBoeuf’s blood alcohol level was tested twice and registered at 0.329 and 0.317 — far over the legal limit of 0.08, according to the newspaper.

State lawmakers worked late Tuesday night, as the legislators held their final roll call vote shortly before 9 p.m.

Later, just before 10:30 p.m., authorities received several calls reporting the driver of a black SUV was operating erratically on Interstate 93 south, the Globe reports. The driver then pulled onto the Burgin Parkway ramp with a flat tire.

State Police found LeBoeuf behind the wheel of a smoking 2014 black Ford Escape with a missing tire on the parkway in Quincy.

LeBoeuf allegedly told police he was “coming from Massachusetts” and on his way home, police wrote in the report. He told a trooper he did not have anything to drink that night.

When asked where he thought he was, LeBoeuf allegedly told a trooper, “Newton,” according to the Globe.

Police said LeBoeuf slurred his words and there was an “overwhelmingly” strong smell of alcohol when LeBouef opened his vehicle’s window. He allegedly stumbled and swayed as police conducted field sobriety tests, the newspaper reported.

In LeBoeuf’s SUV, police found nine empty nip bottles of Dr. McGillicuddy’s liqueur and two cans of wine in cupholders, one of which was empty and the other half full, police said.

On Wednesday, LeBoeuf voted on an amendment to the House’s budget proposal, although it was unclear whether he voted remotely or at the State House, according to the Globe.

LeBoeuf, who is due back in court in June, did not immediately return a request for comment from the newspaper.

The MassGOP, on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, wrote that Democratic House Speaker Ron Mariano should demand LeBoeuf’s resignation in the wake of the charges.

“Within the span of about 90 minutes, between the time House budget deliberations ended and he was arrested, Rep. @DavidLeBoeuf

drank enough to blow a .329,” the party wrote, although it was unclear when LeBoeuf allegedly may have been drinking on Tuesday night. “These are the people in charge of a $50B-plus budget. These are the people who refuse to give you any gas tax relief.”

In another tweet, party chairman Jim Lyons quipped, “When the (Massachusetts Democrats) aren’t busy spending like drunken sailors, they’re driving like drunken sailors.”

The GOP’s tweet continued, “Budget week, a tradition unlike any other.”