Crime Two vehicles crashed into the front of a Jamaica Plain bookstore One driver said the other pushed her car into the bookstore.

A Toyota RAV 4 and a Honda Accord crashed into the front of a bookstore in Jamaica Plain Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the crash at Papercuts Bookshop at 60 South St. at 10:51 a.m.

The driver of the gray Accord, who asked not to be identified, told WCVB she was driving to work when it happened.

“I was driving down South Street, heading towards the Arborway station,” she said.

“I had a green light and was going through that area, and the next thing I knew, there was another car that just drove right into the side of my car and pushed my car into the bookshop across the street.”

According to the police report, the Accord driver said the black RAV 4 came from the right, but that she wasn’t sure from where it had come, and that a witness corroborated her account.

Earlier today, not one but two cars came crashing into this bookshop in Jamaica Plain. Thankfully the store wasn’t open yet and no one was walking on the sidewalk at the time. @7News pic.twitter.com/9rXoags196 — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) April 27, 2022

There were no serious injuries, police said, but the SUV driver was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital for evaluation.

The crash is still under investigation, but police may charge the driver for causing property damage through a car accident.

WCVB reported that the owner of the bookstore hopes to reopen in the next few days.