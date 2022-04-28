Crime ‘A desperate wake-up call’: State rep. charged with drunken driving apologizes, vows to seek addiction help State Rep. David LeBoeuf was arrested on Tuesday night for allegedly driving with a blood alcohol level that was about four times the legal limit.

State Representative David H. A. LeBoeuf in a mugshot provided by the Massachusetts State Police – Mass. State Police

A Worcester state representative, who authorities allege drove drunk with a blood alcohol level about four times the legal limit, apologized and vowed to receive addiction treatment in a statement on Thursday.

“I am deeply sorry for my egregious lapse in judgment,” state Rep. David LeBoeuf, a 32-year-old two-term Democrat, wrote on Twitter. “I am thankful there were no injuries and recognize the pain I have caused my family, friends, and community. I am not making excuses and will work extensively to rebuild people’s trust.”

Massachusetts State Police stopped LeBoeuf in his 2014 Ford Escape around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Burgin Parkway in Quincy.

A police report stated they tested LeBoeuf’s blood alcohol level twice and it registered at 0.329 and 0.317 — significantly over the legal limit of 0.08.

Several callers had alerted authorities to LeBoeuf driving erratically on Interstate 93 south before police pulled him over.

LeBoeuf allegedly told police he was “coming from Massachusetts” and on his way home, police wrote in the report, and that he did not have anything to drink that night.

When asked where he thought he was, LeBoeuf allegedly told a trooper, “Newton.”

In his statement Thursday, LeBoeuf said he struggles with addiction and he is “committed to getting the treatment necessary so that I can be my best self again.”

“I ask that you respect my family’s privacy so I can work on my recovery and continue to provide services to my district,” LeBoeuf continued. “I’ve tried to manage my sobriety on my own, and this is a desperate wake-up call that I need further support.”

The MassGOP responded to news of LeBoeuf’s arrest on Wednesday by calling on Democratic House Speaker Ron Mariano to demand LeBoeuf’s resignation.

