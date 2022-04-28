Crime Bystanders stop man who allegedly tried to steal Amazon truck in Malden The man is now in police custody.

A group of bystanders helped stop a man Malden police say tried to steal an Amazon delivery truck Thursday. The man is now in the custody of Malden police, WHDH reported.

Police responded to the intersection of Main Street and Bickford Road around noon for reports of a carjacking, the news station reported.

Police said 42-year-old Michael Cunha, of Somerville, attempted to steal an Amazon delivery truck filled with packages, WHDH reported.

Cunha then chased the delivery driver, who identified himself to the news station as Jose, down the street.

Cunha began striking Jose, WHDH reported, and that’s when several people nearby helped stop him.

Breaking: good samaritans jump into action in Malden to help stop a suspect who attempted to carjack an Amazon van and then attack the driver…details ahead on 7News #7News pic.twitter.com/1lp38tFqpP — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 28, 2022

“There was a guy who tried to restrain him but that wasn’t working. This guy was slippery and then from there he just bolted behind this house,” Jose told WHDH.

Cunha evaded police for a short time and left some of his clothes behind in a nearby backyard, the news station reported, but he was soon found and arrested without incident.

No injuries were reported.