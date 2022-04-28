Crime Two people found shot dead inside Gorham, NH home Police are investigating a double homicide.

Two people were found shot to death in a home in Gorham, New Hampshire, Wednesday morning.

Police are now investigating a double homicide, Boston 25 News reported.

The news station reported that the bodies of a man and woman were found dead inside a home on North Main Street, and an autopsy determined that they were shot to death.

They have been identified as 28-year-old Holly Banks and her acquaintance, 42-year-old Keith Labelle, Boston News 25 reported.

No further information has been released. The investigation remains ongoing.