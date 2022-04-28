Two people found shot dead inside Gorham, NH home

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Two people were found shot to death in a home in Gorham, New Hampshire, Wednesday morning.
Police are now investigating a double homicide, Boston 25 News reported.
The news station reported that the bodies of a man and woman were found dead inside a home on North Main Street, and an autopsy determined that they were shot to death.
They have been identified as 28-year-old Holly Banks and her acquaintance, 42-year-old Keith Labelle, Boston News 25 reported.
No further information has been released. The investigation remains ongoing.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.