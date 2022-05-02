Crime Police ask for help identifying larceny suspect who allegedly stole $30K The suspect allegedly stole $30,000 from two victims following an online messaging scheme.

Boston Police are asking for the public’s help finding the suspect of a recent larceny case.

The suspect allegedly messaged two victims who were attempting to send money back home to their families in China but were looking for online options to allow for a transfer faster than international banking.

The suspect communicated with them for three days before agreeing to meet. The victims agreed to give the suspect $30,000 in exchange for depositing the same amount in the bank accounts of their family members in China.

However, the suspect received the money and then fled the area, police say.

A photo of the suspect was posted on Twitter by the Boston Police Sunday.

#BPDCommunityAlert: The Boston Police Department Seek the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Larceny by Scheme in Boston https://t.co/7rSqrZULEp pic.twitter.com/N1KJM99PUL — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) May 1, 2022

Anyone with information on the suspect can contact police via 617-343-5619, or to their tip line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS.