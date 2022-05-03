Crime Lynn man charged with murder in father’s stabbing death Thomas Tully, 22, is being held without bail; his next court date is May 31.

A Lynn man was stabbed to death Monday evening, and his son is being charged with his murder.

Thomas Tully, 22, is being held without bail following his arraignment in Lynn District Court Tuesday.

He’s being charged with murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery related to the incident and in the death of his father, Michael Tully, 58, according to the Essex District Attorney in a press release.

The incident happened around 5:51 p.m. when authorities were called to 36 Myrtle St. for a reported stabbing. Michael Tully was rushed to Salem Hospital where he died, according to officials.

Thomas Tully’s next court date is May 31, authorities said.

Editor’s note: Initial reports had Michael Tully’s age incorrectly listed as 63.