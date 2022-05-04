Crime Man shot outside a Wendy’s in Randolph, suspect still at large Police said the victim was shot as he left the restaurant. Randolph Police investigated a shooting outside a Wendy’s restaurant on Wednesday. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

A Randolph man was shot around noon Wednesday as he exited a Wendy’s, Randolph police said in a news release.

Police said they were called to the Wendy’s at 14 Condlin Drive in Randolph just after noon for a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they said, they found a 20-year-old victim who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital. Bob Ward of Boston 25 News tweeted that the victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was leaving the Wendy’s when he was shot by someone in the parking lot. The suspect, who is male, ran away from the scene.

Randolph police, with the assistance of a Braintree Police K-9 and Weymouth Police K-9, searched the area throughout the afternoon but did not locate a suspect, police said.

The Wendy’s is about a half-mile from Randolph High School. The school was briefly placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, police said.

Officers continue to search the area for the suspect, police said, and residents in the area may notice a law enforcement presence this evening.

Police said they believe that this was an isolated incident and not a random act of violence.

The incident remains under investigation and no additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Randolph Police Department at 781-963-1212.