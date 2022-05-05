Crime Police arrest 3 on drug, gun charges; allegedly find fentanyl under pitbull’s bedding According to officials, officers found hundreds of pills, several pounds of marijuana, and two loaded guns. Massachusetts State Police shared this photo of the items they say investigators found during the arrest. Courtesy/Massachusetts State Police

Police arrested three people and allegedly seized drugs and guns, as part of an investigation into a North Shore drug trafficking ring, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.

Investigators allegedly found hundreds of pills pressed from fentanyl and a fentanyl-methamphetamine mix, several pounds of marijuana, two loaded semi-automatic pistols, two loaded magazines, and additional rounds of ammunition, officials said.

The investigation included state, local, and federal law enforcement, under the direction of the attorney general’s office.

It involved the purchases of fentanyl and methamphetamine pills from three targets by an undercover trooper, according to the statement.

Early Wednesday morning, state and Lynn police as well as members of a Drug Enforcement Administration, or DEA, Task Force executed a search warrant at 11 Broad St. in Lynn, according to officials.

Police said the apartment belongs to 34-year-old Andre Wesley, one of the targets of the investigation. There, police arrested Wesley and Giselle Gonzalez, 28, the second target, on outstanding warrants, according to the statement.

Inside the apartment, investigators found approximately 250 pills believed to be fentanyl under the bedding of a friendly pitbull, according to police.

Police say they found about 250 pills under the bedding of this dog, named Kilo.

Officials said the dog, named Kilo, is currently in possession of Lynn Animal Control and in the custody of North Shore Animal Hospital in Lynn.

State and Salem police also served an arrest warrant at 3 Laurent Road in Salem, the residence of the third target, Joell Sosa, 24, according to the statement.

Police say they found several pounds of marijuana, as well as two loaded guns, two magazines of ammunition, 50 9mm rounds, and 160 grams of pressed pills that field-tested positive for a fentanyl-methamphetamine compound.

The attorney general’s office will prosecute the case. Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction and Enforcement Team’s (CINRET) North unit, along with troopers from the attorney general’s office and the MSP Gang Unit, Lynn police, and members of a DEA Task Force conducted the investigation.