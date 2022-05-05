Crime With $5K reward, N.H. investigators want answers for murders of Concord couple on walking trail "The Attorney General's office, the FBI, everybody is out there doing everything they can to figure out exactly what happened," Gov. Chris Sununu said. A sign marks the start of the Marsh Loop Trail in Concord, NH. The bodies of a married couple, Djeswende and Stephen Reid, were discovered close to the trail in the early evening of April 21, 2022. essica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A New Hampshire law enforcement nonprofit is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to charges against anyone responsible for the murders of a Concord couple, who were killed on a walking trail in their hometown last month.

The New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella’s office announced the cash offer facilitated by the Concord Regional Crimeline on Thursday, as investigators continue their probe into what happened to Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid, 66.

The couple apparently left their home in the Alton Woods apartment complex around 2:22 p.m. on April 18 for a walk on the Broken Ground Trails, investigators said.

What happened next is unclear. Family and friends did not hear from the couple after that time.

Concord police have received over 130 tips since the Reids’ bodies were discovered on April 21, but authorities have so far made no arrests.

“The police continue to follow-up on each of these leads and continue to investigate every aspect of these murders,” the attorney general’s office said in a statement. “It is crucial that any person who has any information regarding these murders report to the police what information is known to them, no matter how inconsequential the person believes the information may be.”

But Concord police are also issuing a call for specific information from people in the area at certain times:

Anyone with dashboard camera footage from driving on Loudon Road or Portmouth Street on Monday, April 18.

Anyone hiking or biking on the Broken Ground Trails area on Sunday, April 17, Monday, April 18, or Tuesday, April 19, especially on the Marsh Loop Trail or on any other trails in the Broken Ground Trails area.

Authorities on Thursday also provided a map of the trail system:

A map of the Broken Ground Trails in Concord, New Hampshire. – NH Attorney General

Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday he speaks with the attorney general “on almost a daily basis” about the case, according to NECN.

“The Attorney General’s office, the FBI, everybody is out there doing everything they can to figure out exactly what happened,” Sununu said. “My sense is they are not going to let up until they bring that individual or those individuals to justice.”

Tips can be made anonymously by calling the the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100.

“Tips can also be submitted online through the Crimeline website at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com, or text message TIP234 and your message to CRIMES (274637),” officials said. “All tips remain anonymous.”

For any tipsters who submitted information on the Crimeline website, officials are asking those individuals to return to the website and “click ‘Review/Update Tip’ to see if the Concord Police have requested additional information.”