Crime Malden man, juvenile charged in shooting of occupied car in Somerville “We have been seeing a dangerous uptick in gun violence among young people.”

Two people were arraigned this week on firearms charges in connection with a February shooting in Somerville, officials said Wednesday.

Somerville police received reports of the shooting at the Mystic Activity Center around 2:45 a.m. on Feb. 20, according to a statement from the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office. Officers located the victims, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, who told police they had been sitting in a parked car when they observed several men walking toward them.

The individuals then allegedly opened fire at close range, striking the vehicle multiple times but not injuring either occupants. The DA’s office said the shooters then fled the scene.

“We have been seeing a dangerous uptick in gun violence among young people,” Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement. “In this case the victims, who had no known connection to the defendants, were not struck, but could have very easily been injured or killed. This type of intentional discharge of weapons without any regard for public safety is putting neighbors, people’s homes and the entire community at risk.”

Amanual Beshah, a 19-year-old from Malden, and a juvenile male were arraigned on Tuesday on two counts of armed assault to murder, attempted assault and batter with a fire arm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, according to the DA’s office. The juvenile was also charged with carrying a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm.

Both defendants were held pending 58a dangerousness hearings scheduled for Friday.

The DA’s office said surveillance footage and forensic evidence resulted in investigators identifying the suspects. Police also executed a search warrant on Tuesday at a Belmont residence in connection with the February shooting and found a 9mm handgun.

“Investigators believe that additional individuals were involved in this shooting,” the DA’s office said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and anyone with any information is being asked to contact Somerville police at 617-625-1600.