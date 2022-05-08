Boston trial of celebrity chef Mario Batali on charge of indecent assault starts Monday
The criminal trial of Mario Batali, the celebrity chef who is accused of groping and forcibly kissing a woman at a Boylston Street restaurant in 2017, is scheduled to start Monday at Boston Municipal Court.
Batali, who faces up to of 2½ years in county jail if convicted, pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault and battery during his 2019 arraignment.
Natali Tene has alleged that Batali sexually assaulted her while she tried to take a photo with the famous chef, whose television appearances included hosting ABC-TV’s “The Chew” and on “Iron Chef America.”
Read the full story on BostonGlobe.com.
Advertisement:
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.