Boston trial of celebrity chef Mario Batali on charge of indecent assault starts Monday

In this May 24, 2019, file photo, celebrity chef Mario Batali was arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery in Boston Municipal Court in Boston in connection with a 2017 incident at a restaurant.





The criminal trial of Mario Batali, the celebrity chef who is accused of groping and forcibly kissing a woman at a Boylston Street restaurant in 2017, is scheduled to start Monday at Boston Municipal Court.

Batali, who faces up to of 2½ years in county jail if convicted, pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault and battery during his 2019 arraignment.

Natali Tene has alleged that Batali sexually assaulted her while she tried to take a photo with the famous chef, whose television appearances included hosting ABC-TV’s “The Chew” and on “Iron Chef America.”

