Man accused of fatal kidnapping of Jassy Correia heads to trial

Jassy Correia had celebrated her 23rd birthday with friends at a Boston nightclub, and was trying to catch an Uber home. Shortly after 2 a.m. on a cold February morning, she was standing on the sidewalk, holding her shoes in her hand, when a man approached her and led her to a car parked nearby, at one point carrying her on his shoulders, according to video surveillance.

It was the last time she was seen alive. Four days later, a massive search for Correia ended tragically when State Police pulled over Louis D. Coleman III on Interstate 95 in Delaware and found her body in the trunk of his car.

More than three years later, Coleman, 36, is now heading to trial on a single charge of kidnapping resulting in death in US District Court in Boston. Prosecutors decided not to seek the death penalty against Coleman, who if convicted will be sentenced to life in prison.

