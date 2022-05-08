Crime Officials say a former Marblehead postal worker stole $18K in USPS funds The Saugus man, indicted last week, allegedly operated two different schemes. Through two schemes, a Saugus man stole thousands from the USPS, officials say. Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg

Last week, officials indicted a former Marblehead postal worker in connection with multiple schemes to steal thousands in USPS funds.

Zeon Johnson, 27, of Saugus was indicted on one count of theft of government money. He will appear in federal court on May 9. Officials allege that Johnson operated two schemes while employed by the postal service, stealing over $18,000 from the USPS, according to a release from US Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office.

Johnson began working for the USPS around August 2018 as a Sales and Service Distribution Associate at the Marblehead Post Office, according to the indictment. As part of his regular duties, Johnson sold stamps and processed money order transactions for customers. Officials allege that, from July 2019 through June 18, 2020, Johnson found ways to convert USPS dollars for personal use.

Johnson intentionally voided cash transaction sales of stamps to customers, officials allege, which resulted in no records being made for these payments. He then stole the cash, according to the indictment.

Johnson also employed another strategy for stealing money, according to the release. Officials allege that he used fraudulent money orders to steal government funds. Specifically, they say that Johnson issued himself blank money orders, money order refunds, and money orders payable to himself

The charge of theft of government money provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000, according to the release.