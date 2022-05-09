Crime Video shows attempted kidnapping in Burlington Police are still looking for a suspect. Police released a photo from security footage of the suspect running away from the scene. Burlington Police Department

Burlington police are investigating an attempted kidnapping after a suspect was seen apparently trying to drag a woman away near the Middlesex Turnpike Sunday night.

Video released by police shows the man dragging the woman before letting her go after a car pulls over near them.

Police said that around 8:20 p.m., they received a 911 call from a woman driving home from work who said she saw a man dragging a woman away on the Middlesex Turnpike near Great Meadow Road.

Police said the caller pulled over near the man and the woman, and the suspect let go of the victim, apparently startled by the car. The victim was able to get away and was found by police soon after, police said.

Police described the suspect as a white man in his teens or early 20s, wearing a black hat, black hoodie, khaki or brown pants, and black and white sneakers.

Police, including a K-9 unit, searched the area Sunday night but did not find the suspect.

Police provided a recording of the 911 call to WHDH Monday.

“I just saw some guy try to abduct a girl,” the caller can be heard telling police. She then tells them where she and the victim are and that she’s with the victim.

The victim can be heard crying in the background.

“You’re ok. They’re coming,” the caller says, trying to calm the victim. “You’re ok.”

The investigation and search for the suspect remain active and ongoing, police said.

Anyone with any information on this incident, or who may recognize the person in the surveillance photos, is asked to call Burlington Police at 781-272-1212.