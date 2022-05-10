Crime Uber Eats driver allegedly pulled gun during Brookline road rage incident Police said three women and two young children were in the car when Frantz Smith banged on the window with a firearm.

A 38-year-old Brockton man was arrested after he banged on the window of a car full of people with a handgun during a road rage incident while he was working for Uber Eats in Brookline last week, authorities allege.

Frantz Smith is facing several charges, including three counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon; illegal possession of a large capacity firearm; illegal possession of ammunition; possession of a firearm without a license; and possession of a large capacity feeding device.

Smith appeared in Brookline District Court on Monday and was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing slated for Thursday, WHDH reports.

In court, prosecutors said Brookline police responded to reports of a road rage incident on Friday night on Beacon Street in Cleveland Circle, the news station reports.

According to police, the confrontation happened around 9:25 p.m. near Englewood Avenue.

A car with three women and two children under the age of 2 made a U-turn over the nearby MBTA Green Line tracks, likely cutting off Smith in his vehicle, prosecutors said, according to WHDH.

Smith was delivering food at the time for Uber Eats, the outlet reports.

Witnesses said Smith pulled in front of the other car, exited his vehicle, and banged on the car’s window while holding a gun, police said.

Brookline police notified other departments in the area to be on the lookout for Smith’s vehicle.

Around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, Boston police told Brookline police they found Smith’s vehicle near Harrison Avenue.

“With their assistance, our units responded and placed the suspect into custody,” Brookline police said in a statement. “The vehicle was towed to Brookline Police headquarters, and a search warrant was requested. Upon issuance of the search warrant, our Detectives recovered a police [baton], a pellet gun and a loaded firearm.”

According to WHDH, Smith has a long criminal history.