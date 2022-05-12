Crime Suspect in Burlington attempted kidnapping was turned in by his father, prosecutors say Tyler Healey was arraigned Wednesday on charges including assault with intent to rape and attempted kidnapping. Burlington police released surveillance images of a suspect who allegedly tried to kidnap a female victim. Burlington Police Department

The 23-year-old man charged in connection with an attempted kidnapping in Burlington that was caught on video was turned in by his father, according to Middlesex County prosecutors.

Tyler Healey was arraigned Wednesday in Woburn District Court on charges of assault with intent to rape, attempted kidnapping, assault with intent to commit a felony, and indecent assault and battery on a person over 14.

The charges stem from an incident Sunday night in which a 37-year-old woman was grabbed on the sidewalk, groped, and dragged by a man until she was able to fight free from his grasp. Her shirt was also removed in the assault.

Advertisement:

Healey, who police said has ties to Burlington and has been recently living in Waltham and Newton, was arrested Tuesday in Winthrop after authorities released surveillance footage of the incident.

Police said Healey’s father recognized his son’s distinctive sneakers in the surveillance footage, WHDH reported.

Police have spoken highly both of the victim, who took all the right steps to get to safety, and Ariel Naylor, the driver who saw what was happening and pulled over to call 911.

Healey is scheduled to be back in court May 17 for a dangerousness hearing. On Wednesday, he reportedly hid behind a courtroom doorway, keeping out of view for his arraignment.

NOW: 23 year old Tyler Healey about to be arraigned for attempted #Kidnapping and attempted #Assault to #Rape in #Burlington. He is not showing his face in court citing “identity issues”. His alleged victim is here. #7news pic.twitter.com/TWGSO1kasL — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) May 11, 2022