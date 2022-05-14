Crime Boston man charged with pandemic fraud, other offenses Authorities say Alphonse submitted the false documents in other people’s names and used others’ personally identifiable information.

A 28-year-old Boston man will plead guilty after authorities say he stole pandemic assistance funds, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins.

Beginning around May 2020, Jammy Alphonse, 28, submitted false Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims in order to get the benefits under the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act, according to the statement,

Alphonse and his co-conspirators allegedly created email accounts that they used solely to submit the fake claims from Alphonse’s Everett home and other locations, Rollins said.

The funds were then deposited into accounts under Alphonse’s name or in the name of a co-conspirator, according to the statement.

In addition to fraud, Alphonse faces various other charges. He has agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud conspiracy, false representation of a Social Security number, aggravated identity theft, possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, according to officials.

In February 2021, Alphonse allegedly submitted an application to rent a property in East Boston using the name, Social Security number, and date of birth of another person, authorities say.

Alphonse resided in that apartment from approximately February 2021 through August 2021, when he was arrested on a federal firearms offense, according to the statement.

A search of the apartment recovered a loaded Glock model 43X, 9-millimeter firearm, 47 rounds of ammunition, and 40 grams or more of fentanyl, Rollins said.

Alphonse was previously arrested and charged in August 2021 with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon following a shooting in Cambridge, in July 2021, according to the statement.

Alphonse has remained in custody since that date.