Crime DA: Roslindale man linked to two unsolved rapes through DNA “No matter how long ago an attack happened, we will continue to work on behalf of survivors to ensure justice on their behalf.”

A Roslindale man has been charged with sexual assault after DNA evidence tied him to two long unsolved rapes, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement Friday.

Irving Pierre, 40, was arraigned on Friday in connection with a 2013 rape. Bail was set at $25,000, and he was ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the victim and to surrender his passport.

Pierre is also expected to be arraigned Monday in connection with a 2007 rape of a victim who was 16 years old at the time of the assault.

According to prosecutors, Pierre was in the Arnold Arboretum on Aug. 31, 2013, when he encountered and allegedly assaulted the victim. He allegedly punched her in the face and head repeatedly before raping her, prosecutors told the court.

While being treated at the hospital, officials said the victim underwent a sexual assault examination. Biological evidence collected at that time was entered into the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).

In 2007, the 16-year-old awoke at a location on Morton Street to find her shirt had been removed without her knowledge or permission, according to the statement.

A sexual assault exam recovered biological evidence and the DNA sample of the unknown assailant was entered into CODIS, according to officials.

In January, the database found a match between the DNA samples in the two cases, according to the statement. The match proved that the same individual had committed both assaults but the identity offender was not known.

Boston police renewed their investigation and determined Pierre to be a suspect, according to a statement. Detectives were able to collect his DNA from a nip bottle he discarded and Pierre was shown to be a match to the attacks, according to Hayden.

“No matter how long ago an attack happened, we will continue to work on behalf of survivors to ensure justice on their behalf,” Hayden said. “The victims of these assaults have waited years for answers, and today we have them as a result of the outstanding work of our partners at the Boston Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit.”

The victims of the assaults were notified of the findings.

“I cannot emphasize enough how courageous the survivors of these assaults are. It is human nature to want to leave such trauma in the past, and we are grateful for their role in helping us hold their attacker accountable. My office is available to all survivors of sexual assaults in Suffolk County to ensure that survivors have the resources and support they need,” Hayden said.

In Suffolk County, the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center offers a free and confidential 24-hour hotline at 800-841-8371. The Boston Area Rape Crisis Center provides medical accompaniment and many other free services to victims of rape and sexual assault. Suffolk victim-witness advocates can assist in referrals to BARCC and a wide array of non-profit service providers who can offer additional support and services.