Crime Boston police search for sexual assault suspect The incident occurred early Saturday morning near Harrison Avenue.

Police are searching for a suspect in connection to an alleged rape in downtown Boston.

At 6:30 a.m. Saturday, members of the BPD Sexual Assault Unit responded to a report of a rape in the area of Harrison Avenue, according to a press release.

The suspect is described as a man in his twenties, standing about five-foot-eight with a medium build. Police said he was wearing a black jacket, blue shorts, and gray sneakers. The suspect was driving a black four-door Honda Fit with possible temporary out-of-state registration plates, according to the release.

The Sexual Assault Unit is actively reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives directly at (617) 343-4400.

Anyone wishing to assist the investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

BPD also released various safety tips with the announcement. They encourage people to be aware of their surroundings, to keep their heads up, and to avoid poorly lit or isolated areas. Police also encourage walking in groups, keeping one earbud out if listening to music, and calling 911 if someone believes they are being followed.

“If confronted, believe in your ability to fight back and defend yourself. Creating distance and yelling words like ‘fire,’ ‘help,’ or ‘rape’ are smart ways of drawing attention and alerting people that you need help,” the release stated. “Trust your instincts and understand that anyone at any time can be a victim of crime. Never assume ‘It won’t ever happen to me.’”