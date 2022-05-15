Crime Woman accused of N.H. murder arrested in Boston Stephanie Beard, 34, has been charged with second-degree murder and theft. Stephanie Beard, 34, in a photo from prior police interaction. Courtesy

A woman accused of killing a Manchester man on Friday was arrested on Saturday in Boston, according to a statement on Sunday from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg.

Stephanie Beard, 34, has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of John Glennon, 71, at an apartment complex in Manchester. She’s also been charged with theft by unauthorized taking for stealing Glennon’s car.

Stephanie Beard was last seen driving this silver Subaru Impreza on Interstate 293 near Manchester, N.H.

After her arrest in Boston, Beard was charged with being a fugitive from justice in Massachusetts and will be arraigned on Monday in Boston Municipal Court, South Boston Division, according to the statement.

Authorities say Glennon was stabbed in the head with a knife sometime early Friday at the Carpenter Center apartments at 323 Franklin St.

Police said Beard then stole Glennon’s silver Subaru Impreza. She was last seen heading south on Interstate 293 in the Manchester area.

According to the Sunday statement, an autopsy showed that Glennon’s death was the result of multiple sharp force injuries.