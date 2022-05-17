Crime Vermont native and star cyclist shot and killed in Texas Anna Moriah Wilson was killed just days before a high profile race.

A Vermont native and star cyclist was shot and killed last week in Texas, just three days before she was scheduled to compete in a high profile race.

Anna Moriah Wilson, known simply as “Mo,” was discovered by Austin Police with multiple gunshot wounds on the evening of May 11, according to a release from the department. Officers were responding to a 911 call from one of Wilson’s friends, who said she arrived at the scene to find the 25-year-old bleeding and unconscious. First responders were not able to save her.

An investigation revealed that someone shot Wilson inside the apartment on Maple Avenue, and an autopsy later officially labeled the manner of death as a homicide, according to the release. Detectives have identified a person of interest, but their name has not been made public.

Wilson, who grew up in East Burke, Vermont, was a rising qqstar in the cycling scene. She had just flown from Colorado to Texas in order to compete in the Gravel Locos race in Hico, Velonews reported. She was one of the favorites to win the race.

Initially a competitive skier, Wilson graduated from Burke Mountain Academy and then Dartmouth College, VTDigger reported. She also played soccer at Dartmouth, before working as a demand planner for the bicycle company Specialized.

In a lengthy Q&A with Velonews conducted shortly before her trip to Texas, Wilson was labeled “the winningest woman in the American off-road scene.” In the interview, Wilson said she had just resigned from her day job in order to compete full-time.

“While the tragic loss of Moriah is unfathomable, at the same time we want everyone to join us in celebrating her life, accomplishments, and love for others. Always pushing tirelessly to reach her goals, we knew she was pursuing that which she loved. We will miss her terribly and know that all mourn her with us,” the Wilson family said in a statement.