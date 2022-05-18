Crime Police identify suspect in reported rape downtown Edwin Fantauzzi, of Lawrence, is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. Boston Police Department

Police have identified a suspect in connection with a reported rape that took place downtown over the weekend.

Detectives from the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit have obtained warrants for the arrest of Edwin Fantauzzi, charging him with rape, assault with intent to rape, and assault and battery.

He is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds.

Around 6:30 a.m. May 14, officers responded to a report of rape in the area of Harrison Avenue downtown, according to BPD.

“He dragged me into the building, and he was very violent. He was strong,” the victim told WCVB. “I thought he would take my keys and drag me back into my apartment and do something worse. I also thought I might be killed.”

According to WCVB, Fantauzzi is a Level 3 sex offender and was convicted in 2019 of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at 617-343-4400.

“The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of those who wish to help this investigation anonymously,” BPD wrote in a release. “If you are a victim of a sexual assault that has or has not been reported to police and would feel more comfortable seeking confidential advice from a non-law enforcement agency, the Boston Police Department encourages you to call the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC) at 1-800-841-8371.”

BPD shared tips for ensuring personal safety, including remaining aware of your surroundings, walking with people you know, and avoiding distractions when walking.

“Remember descriptive information about the person following you to report to the police,” BPD wrote.

This reported rape came on the heels of two recent incidents on Boston University’s campus, including a sexual assault, and WCVB is reporting that “multiple sources” told 5 Investigates’ Kathy Curran investigators are eyeing Fantauzzi as a suspect in those incidents as well. Neither BPD nor Boston University Police could confirm that he is a suspect in those incidents.

On May 13 at 11:45 p.m., a BU student reported an unknown person had forced his way into their apartment and assaulted them. The student fought off the assailant and called the police, according to a BU police advisory. The suspect was described as being in their late 20s or early 30s, with dark skin and a thin build. He was carrying a black backpack.

Just a few minutes later, at 11:54 p.m., three BU students walking together reported they were “aggressively followed and offered a ride” by an unknown person. The suspect followed them over to the South Campus and the students used an emergency call box to notify police, according to the police advisory. The suspect is described as a male with dark skin and was driving a newer model silver or gray Ford pickup truck.

Community members with information can call 617-353-2121 or share it anonymously by texting the word ‘BU’ to TIP411 (847911).