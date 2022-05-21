Crime Charlestown teen held without bail after bringing gun to school A 17-year-old and a 13-year-old allegedly brought guns to Charlestown High, prompting the reinstallation of metal detectors.

A 17-year-old student was arraigned Friday and held without bail after allegedly bringing a gun to Charlestown High.

Another student, age 13, is also accused of bringing a gun to the school. Both weapons were found at the school Thursday, WHDH reported, prompting a lockdown as police swept the building.

According to a report by WCVB, the gun recovered from the 13-year-old student was a 9mm Glock. Both students face juvenile charges of illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. The younger student was held on $2,500 bail and ordered to home confinement and to stay away from witnesses as well as the school.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu described the incident as “unfathomable,” telling the news outlet: “We can not make it such that our young people make decisions like this that are dangerous for themselves, dangerous for the community.”

On Friday, the school reinstalled metal detectors that had previously been removed from the school for crowd control.

Junior Brandon Myers told WCVB he felt the metal detectors should have remained at the school all along. Another student, senior Anyara Urbaez, told the outlet, “​​They took the metal detectors off and we never expected this to happen, so it’s kind of surprising and scary.”

A dangerousness hearing is set for the 17-year-old student on June 1.