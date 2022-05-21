Crime Married U.S. Marines couple dead in apparent murder-suicide in Lynn Police say an estranged husband fatally shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

A Lynn husband and wife are dead following an apparent murder-suicide.

Jessie Mitchell, 46, fatally shot his wife Yajaira Mitchell, 31, at her home on Mudge Street Thursday before turning the gun on himself, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Police arrived at the house at 1:21 p.m. Thursday to find both suffering from gunshot wounds. Jessie’s wounds appeared self-inflicted. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Both Jessie and Yajaira were retired U.S. Marines, according to CBS, and shared two children.

The DA’s office said Yajaira was granted a one-year restraining order against her estranged husband on April 25. The couple was in the midst of a contentious divorce and custody battle, according to loved ones.

Yajaira wrote in an affidavit that her husband had access to multiple weapons and had a “history of aggression.” She also cited an incident when he allegedly shot someone at a gas station.

Yajaira’s sister Aury Suarez told CBS that her sister didn’t feel safe around Jessie.

“She saw it coming,” said Suarez. “Every time they argued, she told me that she felt that she wasn’t safe.”

The deaths remain under investigation.