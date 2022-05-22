Maine man charged with murder in death of 2-year-old

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
WELLS, Maine (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of 2-year-old girl in Wells.
Andrew Huber Young is accused of shooting the toddler and two men at a home Saturday afternoon. The girl, Octavia Huber Young, later died. The men were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Maine State Police major crimes unit is investigating, and further charges are expected. It was unknown Sunday whether Young has an attorney.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.