Crime Maine man charged with murder in death of 2-year-old





WELLS, Maine (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of 2-year-old girl in Wells.

Andrew Huber Young is accused of shooting the toddler and two men at a home Saturday afternoon. The girl, Octavia Huber Young, later died. The men were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Maine State Police major crimes unit is investigating, and further charges are expected. It was unknown Sunday whether Young has an attorney.