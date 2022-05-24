Crime Woman arrested after stabbing at Mattapan gas station The suspect had a child in the car with her at the time of her arrest, police said.

A 22-year-old Dorchester woman was arrested early Tuesday morning after police alleged she stabbed another woman at a Mattapan gas station.

Quasaia Smith was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon when she was taken into custody outside the Mobil gas station on Blue Hill Avenue, Boston 25 News reports.

Authorities said they found a woman who was suffering stab wounds outside the gas station a little before 2 a.m. She was brought to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the news station.

“There was two ladies who came in and was fighting right here,” Ewart Smith, a gas station attendant, told Boston 25 News. “And after a while they went outside. I look on the camera and I saw both of them running and one was running the other to do some fighting.”

Smith was still on scene — located across from a police substation — when police approached the victim, officials told Boston 25 News.

Smith was asked several times to leave her vehicle, but authorities said she refused to do so and officers had to force their way into the car to take her into custody, the outlet reports.

Officers then discovered a child in the car. The child was brought to a hospital for evaluation but was not physically injured, according to Boston 25 News. One officer also sought medical treatment for a minor injury, but was released later Tuesday morning.