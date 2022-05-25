Crime 2 boys shot with BB gun near Somerville High School, police say Three other juveniles were involved in the incident. SOMERVILLE, MA - 3/08/2021: Somerville High School (David L Ryan/Globe Staff )

Two boys were shot with a BB gun near Somerville High School on Monday, and police are looking for three juveniles who fled the scene, The Boston Globe reported Wednesday.

Police responded to a report of a fight at 101 Highland Ave. near Somerville High School, the Globe reported. The two boys were standing on the sidewalk after school got out when they were then approached by three other juveniles.

In an unprovoked attack, one of the juveniles then pulled out a BB gun and started shooting at the boys, the Globe reported. Another then assaulted one of the victims with a metal-studded dirt bike glove.

The two victims had visible welts from BB gun pellets, the Globe reported. They were treated at the scene by emergency services.

The three suspects fled before police arrived, and one pistol-style BB gun and the dirt bike glove were recovered by police, the Globe reported.

“BB guns can be very dangerous and can cause serious permanent injury,” Somerville Police Chief Charles Femino said in a statement to the Globe.

The incident is still under investigation.