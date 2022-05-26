Haverhill High School student arrested after allegedly making threats about having a weapon

Newsletter Signup
A Haverhill High School student was arrested by police Thursday after the student allegedly made threats about having a weapon.
Police said they responded to the school for a report of a student who was making threats about potentially being armed.
Police said they found the student but did not find any weapons.
The school was placed under a brief shelter-in-place order which has since been lifted.
“The Haverhill Police Department has fully investigated and found that it was not a valid threat to the school,” the school said in statement.
