Crime Haverhill High School student arrested after allegedly making threats about having a weapon Police said no weapon was found. Haverhill High School (Photo by Lisa Poole)

A Haverhill High School student was arrested by police Thursday after the student allegedly made threats about having a weapon.

Police said they responded to the school for a report of a student who was making threats about potentially being armed.

Police said they found the student but did not find any weapons.

The school was placed under a brief shelter-in-place order which has since been lifted.

“The Haverhill Police Department has fully investigated and found that it was not a valid threat to the school,” the school said in statement.