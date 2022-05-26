Crime Police search for person who threw brick through journalist’s window in Melrose “Just the beginning” was spray painted on the house, which is tied to a New Hampshire reporter. Police are searching for a suspect who threw a brick through a window in Melrose. Melrose Police

Officials are asking for help identifying a man that allegedly threw a brick through the window of a Melrose house. An ongoing investigation is underway into the connection between this incident and others in New Hampshire.

This incident took place around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, according to a release from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office. The victim, who lives on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose, told police that a brick was thrown through a window and that the words “just the beginning” were spray painted onto the house.

The victim told officials that three other properties in New Hampshire had been the target of recent, similar vandalism incidents. The Melrose incident was captured on a Ring doorbell. Officials posted the video on YouTube for public viewing.

Officials said the victim works as a reporter and has been targeted on a total of 5 separate occasions, including in Concord, Hampstead, and Hanover, New Hampshire at residences connected to her. Police are now looking at the victim’s recent work to “determine if there is any connection with the incidents of vandalism,” according to the release.

The victim was confirmed to be a reporter for New Hampshire Public Radio. In a release Thursday, NHPR said that its journalists and their families had been targeted by acts of vandalism and threats to their safety over the last month.

NHPR is working with law enforcement officials to support their investigation.

“Violence against journalists has increased at an alarming rate, in America and around the world. NHPR condemns attempts to intimidate or harm journalists, here in New Hampshire or anywhere else,” the NHPR release said.

The video suggests the suspect is a white man with a slender build, and approximately 5-foot-10-inches tall. He was seen wearing a light blue hooded raincoat, khaki pants, and black sneakers. He also had a blue-green backpack on. More images can be seen on the Middlesex District Attorney’s website.

The video shows the suspect fleeing towards Lincoln Street in Melrose.

“Our reporters, producers and editors will not be intimidated in the pursuit of New Hampshire Public Radio’s public-service mission. NHPR’s trustworthy journalism will continue, every day, to enrich lives and help build stronger communities, here in New Hampshire and beyond,” the NHPR release said.

Anyone with information about this incident or who believes they may know the suspect is urged to contact Melrose Police at (781) 665-1212.