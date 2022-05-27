Crime Allston man charged after allegedly groping 4-year-old child in MBTA station George Francois is being charged with indecent assault and battery on a child, authorities said. Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe

An Allston man allegedly groped a 4-year-old child in the Park Street MBTA station.

George Francois, 66, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court after he was deemed competent, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s office. Bail was set at $5,000, and Francois was ordered to stay away from the victim and witnesses, a press release says.

Around 9:10 p.m. on Friday, May 20, police were sent to the 7-11 at 1227 Commonwealth Ave. in Boston, where the caller told police that around 7:30 p.m., she and her son were waiting for a westbound train in the Park Street station, according to the release.

The witness told police that as her son was playing with a suction cup ball that stuck to the wall, Francois allegedly went up to the boy and grabbed his buttocks, pushing him closer to the wall, the release said. Francois then allegedly took the ball from the wall and gave it back to the child.

The woman reportedly tried to confront the assailant, and took a picture of him with her phone before he left the area.

The mother and child got on the train, and noticed that Francois was also on it. The two then got off the train and went into the 7-11. Francois allegedly followed them, and tried to hand something to the boy. The mother then told Francois to not touch her son, and he took off.

Police found Francois outside of his apartment building; he was reportedly wearing the same outfit as in the picture. He also allegedly admitted to groping the child, the release said.

A pretrial hearing is set for June 17.