Police: Man disabling women’s cars in Mass.

Officials in multiple communities are telling the public to be on the lookout for a man that has been tampering with young women’s vehicles and then offering them rides home.

In a Facebook post Saturday, Milford police described the suspect as “an Asian male in his late 30s,” who has been seen driving a blue Chevy Impala with Massachusetts license plates.

Police said he has been catching women off guard by flattening their tires and filling their gas tanks with water, and then using that as an opportunity to offer them a lift home.

“If your vehicle has a flat tire DO NOT try and start it,” the post read. “Call Milford Police at 508-473-1113.”

Milford police told NBC10 Boston on Saturday night that they had identified a man from Winchendon, who admitted to tampering with a woman’s gas tank in a Target parking lot. Police said he would not turn himself in though, so they have requested an arrest warrant for willful and malicious destruction of property over $1,200, the news outlet reported.

Bellingham and Holliston police departments each issued similar alerts.

The same man was suspected of disabling a vehicle in the Charles River Center, according to Bellingham police.

“Please be vigilant and notify us immediately if you observe any suspicious activity,” the department wrote on Facebook. “As a precaution please try to park in well-lit areas and avoid walking to your vehicle alone whenever possible.”

“As in all situations, be aware that individuals offering help may have in fact been involved in orchestrating the situation,” police in Holliston wrote on Facebook. “If your car becomes disabled, wait in a safe place for a friend, family member, or AAA to respond.”

Holliston’s post was shared by Franklin police on Facebook.

Medway Police Department also issued a community alert on Twitter.

Medway Police Department COMMUNITY SAFETY ALERT@MedwayPolice would like to make the Community aware that there have been reports of an individual seeking to disable cars being operated by young females. Please share with family & friends to be cautious and alert. 508-533-3212 pic.twitter.com/cU2QxUVJgy — Medway Police (@medwaypolice) May 29, 2022