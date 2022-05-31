Crime Baseball coach at Extra Innings charged with rape Officials allege that Keith Forbes assaulted a 15-year-old in 2008 while working at the batting cage.

A baseball coach who worked at a batting cage in Woburn has been charged with the rape of a child, officials said Tuesday.

Keith Forbes, a 45-year-old Wakefield man, was arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court in connection with the assault of a 15-year-old girl in 2008, according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office.

Officials said the incidents in question allegedly occurred while Forbes was working as a coach and instructor at Extra Innings.

Forbes met the victim, who was a high school sophomore at the time, because she frequented the batting cage facility, according to the statement.

Advertisement:

Officials said Forbes would talk to her often, and engaged in inappropriate conversations.

At one point, Forbes allegedly told the victim his computer was broken before asking her to come into his office, according to the statement. Officials said he then allegedly sexually assaulted the girl in his office, refusing to stop when she asked. Forbes asked the victim to not tell anyone about the incident, according to the statement.

On a second occasion, Forbes allegedly kissed the victim and “engaged in inappropriate behavior” with her at Extra Innings, officials said. The victim left the facility after this incident and never returned, according to the statement.

Forbes is scheduled to return to court on June 15.