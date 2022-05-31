Crime West Roxbury woman sentenced for luxury goods return-and-sell scheme The woman would buy luxury goods, return fake versions them, and then sell the real items online.

A West Roxbury woman was sentenced to 90 days in prison and three years of supervised release Tuesday for wire fraud in association with a scheme in which she bought luxury goods, returned fake items to the store, and then sold the real versions online.

Tamara Khatuntseva, 64, was also ordered to pay $85,499 in restitution and forfeited $83,806. She pleaded guilty to wire fraud in August 2021.

In December 2018, law enforcement began an investigation into multiple people who they suspected of defrauding luxury goods stores across the state, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Massachusetts.

From December 2018 through August 2020, officials said, Khatuntseva defrauded a store through refunds of fake merchandise, including expensive jewelry, clothing, purses, handbags, luggage, and shoes.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Khatuntseva would buy high-end retail goods from the store and return fake goods in their place for a full refund. She would then sell the legitimate merchandise on eBay for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

For example, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said, video surveillance footage showed Khantuntseva buying a pink Gucci scarf for $399, which was then listed for sale on an eBay account associated with her. Several days later, a video showed her returning a different scarf with the same bar code and receiving a full refund.

Khatuntseva used two different eBay accounts, opened credit cards in her daughter’s name, and purchased the same red security tags used by the store in order to disguise the fraudulent returns as legitimate merchandise, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

On Aug. 27, 2020, a search of Khatuntseva’s home uncovered 42 items she planned to sell on eBay or fraudulently return. Officials estimate that the victim company lost between $40,000 and $150,000 as a result of her scheme.