Crime Winchendon man arrested for allegedly disabling cars of young women Alexander Yee, 38, was charged with the destruction of property worth more than $1,200.

A man was arrested Tuesday who allegedly disabled the vehicles of young women and attempted to lure them into his own car, according to officials.

Alexander Yee, 38, was arrested at his home in Winchendon, WCVB reported.

He was charged with the destruction of property worth more than $1,200, according to NBC 10. Additional charges are expected, and Yee will be arraigned in Milford District Court on Wednesday, according to WCVB.

In recent days, officials from numerous towns had released warnings to the public regarding these incidents.

There were multiple reports of a person disabling cars by either letting air out from tires or by adding “contaminants” to gas tanks, according to Holliston police.

When the driver found their car inoperable, police said the suspect would offer help in the form of a ride home, a battery pack, or an air compressor.

Alexander Yee is led into the Milford Police Department He was arrested in connection with a string of incidents where womens cars were tampered with #wcvb pic.twitter.com/BjzgjIra1N — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) May 31, 2022

On May 28, Milford police posted online that residents should be on the lookout for an Asian man in his late 30s driving a blue Chevy Impala.

They said that the man was filling gas tanks with water before offering to drive young women home.

“As in all situations, be aware that individuals offering help may have in fact been involved in orchestrating the situation. If your car becomes disabled, wait in a safe place for a friend, family member, or AAA to respond. If you feel your vehicle has been tampered with, call your local police department,” Holliston police said in a post before Yee’s arrest.

Franklin police said that the suspect was spotted in town on May 27. Bellingham police also said that a suspect tampered with a vehicle in the Charles River Center before approaching the car’s female owner.

Yee was wearing a GPS tracker and on probation for a previous charge similar in nature at the time of his arrest, WCVB reported.

Yee was arrested last fall in Southampton, according to CBS Boston, after he put water in a woman’s gas tank. Officials said at the time that he was suspected of similar incidents in southern New Hampshire as well as in Hampshire, Franklin, and Worcester counties.

Milford police said they identified a Winchendon man who admitted to putting juice in a woman’s gas tank in a Target parking lot, NBC 10 reported. Officials said he refused to turn himself in, leading police to request a warrant for Yee’s arrest.