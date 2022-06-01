Crime Jury convicts Louis Coleman III for kidnapping death of Jassy Correia The charge carries a mandatory life sentence. Louis D. Coleman III. Delaware Department of Justice via AP, File

Louis Coleman III was convicted by a federal jury in Boston on Wednesday for kidnapping Jassy Correia, whom he picked up in his car outside a downtown nightclub in 2019, resulting in her death.

The jury returned the verdict after one day of deliberations.

The charge against Coleman, 36, of Providence, carries a mandatory life sentence in prison.

The case attracted widespread attention in February 2019, after a days-long search for Correia ended when police found her body in the trunk of Correia’s car in Delaware.

Authorities determined Correia died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.

A 23-year-old mother, Correia had gone out with friends to celebrate her birthday at a nightclub the night she encountered Coleman.

Advertisement:

Video footage, released in court, showed Correia fell to the ground outside the venue when she was pushed out of a vehicle by an Uber driver, after she entered a car intended for someone else.

Coleman approached Correia and took her hand. Correia entered Coleman’s car, and was not seen alive again.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.