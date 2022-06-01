Crime ‘I hate you all so much’: Cape Cod man accused of making school shooting threat arraigned Justin Moreira, 29, had bail set at $100,000.

The Hyannis man accused of threatening to commit a school shooting is being held on bail.

Justin Moreira, 29, is being held on $100,000 bail. If he posts it, he’s been ordered to wear a GPS tracking device, and cannot use the internet, according to Boston 25.

Moreira is being charged with making terroristic threats, and possession of a silencer, according to WCVB.

He allegedly made the threat via social media.

“I hate you all so much. If you see me on the news for a school shooting, 57 students and teachers injured, or one pops up and never becomes solved, don’t be surprised,” Moreira’s Facebook post said, Boston 25 reported.

When police visited Moreira’s home, he had allegedly locked himself in his basement bedroom, according to Boston 25. He was eventually taken into custody.

Moreira’s defense attorney reportedly said he has issues with drugs and alcohol use. He’s also been trying to find a job, but has been unemployed, the news station reported.

Moreira has a past federal conviction and has served prison time for a case related to firearm possession and a suppressor, according to Boston 25. He is to return to court at the end of June.