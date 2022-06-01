Crime Police: Lowell teacher arrested after allegedly sending nude photo to teen Officials said Jaryd Palmer, of Andover, works for Lowell Public Schools. Jaryd Palmer was arrested after allegedly sending a partially nude photo to a 16-year-old. Tewksbury Police Department

A Lowell teacher has been arrested after allegedly sending a partially nude photo of himself to a 16-year-old boy, according to officials.

Jaryd Palmer, 34, was charged with disseminating obscene matter to a minor, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office and Tewksbury police announced Wednesday.

Palmer, who resides in Andover, was arrested after the teen’s parents reported to police that their son had been communicating with Palmer over Snapchat, officials said.

Palmer allegedly sent a photo of his genitals to the teen through the app, according to the statement.

The teen reportedly asked Palmer not to send him photos of that nature, and took a screenshot of the image before telling his parents, according to officials.

A subsequent investigation found that Palmer currently works for Lowell Public Schools as a middle school teacher, according to the statement.

Palmer was arraigned in Lowell District Court Wednesday, and a judge set bail at $500 cash on the condition that he stay away from and have no contact with the victim and that he not abuse the victim, according to officials. He was also ordered to have no unsupervised contact with children.

“This case serves as an important reminder to parents and children that it is critical to have open and honest communication around social media,” Ryan said in a statement.

Palmer is next scheduled to appear in court on July 1. Ryan’s office and Tewksbury police are continuing to investigate.