Crime Police investigate social media threat against N.H. high school The school district says the threat was not credible, but it's being taken seriously. ConVal Regional High School in Peterborough, New Hampshire, on April 8, 2018. John Phelan via Wikimedia Commons

Police in Peterborough, New Hampshire, are investigating a threat made on social media against ConVal Regional High, the district said in a news release Wednesday.

According to the statement, school officials were notified by parents, staff, and students Wednesday morning of a threatening post online directed toward the high school.

The district said it immediately contacted the Peterborough Police Department, which is investigating the threat.

Peterborough police are also collaborating with their counterparts in Rocheport, Missouri, which the district said was also mentioned in the posting.

There is no indication that the threat is credible, the school district said. However, out of an abundance of caution, there was an increased police presence at all schools Wednesday morning at the district’s request.

“Whether they ultimately prove credible or not, we take any threat against the safety of our schools with the utmost seriousness,” Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders said in the release.

“I want to thank all of the members of the ConVal community who came forward with this information so that it could be addressed immediately.”

The news comes just over a week after a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, killed 21 people, and just a few days after a Hyannis man was arrested for threatening to commit a school shooting on social media.