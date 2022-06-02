Crime Man arrested for allegedly groping two women on plane from Los Angeles to Boston Jairaj Singh Dhillon, 42, of Modesto, Calif., was arrested at Logan Airport and is facing charges of two counts of abusive sexual contact.





A California man was arrested for allegedly groping two women aboard a red-eye flight from Los Angeles to Boston on Tuesday, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s office.

Jairaj Singh Dhillon, 42, of Modesto, Calif., was arrested at Logan Airport and is facing charges of two counts of abusive sexual contact. He was held in custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday, Rollins’s office said in a statement.

According to Rollins’s office, Dhillon allegedly “engaged in unwanted sexual contact” with two female passengers who were sitting next to him.

