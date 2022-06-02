Crime Suspicious death under investigation in Windham, N.H.





Law enforcement officials in New Hampshire were investigating a suspicious death in the town of Windham on Thursday morning, according to state Attorney General John M. Formella’s office.

Formella’s office confirmed the suspicious death, reported near the intersection of West Shore and Woodvue roads, in a statement. No information was provided about the victim.

“Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Windham Police Chief Michael Caron announce that officials are responding to a suspicious death in Windham, New Hampshire, near the intersection of West Shore and Woodvue roads,” the statement said. “Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”

