Crime Honey Dew hold-up: String of shops robbed on National Doughnut Day The unarmed robberies happened early Friday morning at shops in both states.

Multiple Massachusetts and New Hampshire doughnut shops were robbed on National Doughnut Day, and the culprit is still at large.

Police are investigating several robberies that happened early Friday morning at doughnut shops and a liquor store along the Mammoth Road 128 corridor, according to Boston 25.

The robbery streak started around 5 a.m. Friday, National Doughnut Day, at a liquor store in Dracut, according to NBC Boston. In that incident, the suspect allegedly smashed a glass door and took off with lottery tickets.

About 30 minutes later, a Dracut doughnut shop — Heav’nly Donuts — reported an attempted robbery. In that incident, a man allegedly entered the shop and handed a note to staff claiming that he had a weapon and wanted money. But the suspect was unable to get any cash from the register, and fled on foot, according to the report.

Advertisement:

Later that morning, a suspect matching the same description in the Massachusetts robberies made off with cash from a Honey Dew doughnut shop drive-thru in Windham, New Hampshire, about 13 miles away. In that incident, the suspect wore a surgical mask and approached the window on foot.

“When the window was opened by a worker, the suspect grabbed the tip jar and a short struggle ensued for control of the jar,” Windham police said, according to Boston 25. “The suspect was able to take the jar and fled the area in the red Toyota Camry.”

According to the Boston 25 report, police in Windham tried to pull a red Camry over after the robberies, but the suspect was able to speed away.

Police in Lowell and Pelham, New Hampshire, are looking into similar incidents in those towns, NBC Boston reported, but it’s unclear if there is a direct connection to the Dracut and Windham robberies.

Anyone with information related to the robberies is urged to contact Windham Police Officer Daniel Boudreau at (603) 434-5577.