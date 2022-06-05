Crime N.H. doctor sentenced to prison for DUI crash that seriously injured 5-year-old Scott Dowd was driving with a blood alcohol level more than quadruple the legal limit. Scott Dowd, 37, was arrested and charged after he allegedly crashed his car into a house in Salem, N.H. last July. Salem Police Department

A New Hampshire doctor who seriously injured a 5-year-old girl in a drunk driving crash will serve at least 3 ½ years in prison. Scott Dowd pleaded guilty to aggravated DWI and three counts of reckless conduct, The Eagle-Tribune reported.

A prosecutor said in court last week that Dowd’s blood alcohol level after the crash was .34, more than quadruple the legal limit.

The crash occurred last July on Silver Brook Road in Salem, New Hampshire, CBS Boston reported. Dowd was driving close to 75 mph, and almost hit multiple people before crashing into a granite pole that was holding up a mailbox, according to the Eagle-Tribune. The pole flew through the air and into the home of Giuliana Tutrone.

The impact broke Tutrone’s jaw, tore a muscle off the left side of her neck, and caused a deep cut through which one could see her skull, according to the Eagle-Tribune. A lacerated vein had to be sewn to the left side of Tutrone’s neck in order to save her life.

Tim Chu and Scott Demers, nearby when the crash happened, helped stabilize Tutrone. Chu was a neighbor of the Tutrone family and works as an emergency room doctor. Demers was doing maintenance on a nearby sprinkler system.

The girl was taken by MedFlight to Tufts Medical Center, where doctors performed emergency surgery, according to CBS.

A witness said in court that Dowd’s car came within inches of hitting her and her two children. Another witness said he was driving with two young daughters in the car when Dowd swerved, almost causing a head-on collision, the Eagle-Tribune reported. Demers said he thought the house had exploded when the crash happened.

In addition to serving time in prison, Dowd will lose his driver’s license for two years and have to complete 120 hours of community service. Some of his community service hours must be completed in an educational setting, such as talking to teenagers about his experience.

The New Hampshire Board of Medicine suspended Dowd’s license to practice medicine last August.

Almost a year later, the mental impact of the crash lives on.

“We’ve never been the same since this happened, we don’t feel comfortable at our own home,” Giuliana’s father Joseph Tutrone told a judge, according to the Eagle-Tribune.