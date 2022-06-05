2 pedestrians in critical condition after being hit by a car in Burlington

Newsletter Signup
Burlington police are investigating a car crash that sent two pedestrians to the hospital with serious injuries Sunday morning. Both victims are in stable but critical condition.
At 11:53 a.m., Burlington police said, police and firefighters were dispatched to the area of Francis Wyman Road and Cedar Street for a report that pedestrians had been hit by a car.
Upon arrival, police said, first-responders provided aid to two people who were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Bystanders and other drivers provided aid to the victims prior to first-responders’ arrival.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated by Burlington police. Police said the driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene of the crash.
No further information is available at this time.
