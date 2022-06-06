Crime Juvenile allegedly overheard making violent threats against Norfolk school Police determined there is no imminent threat to the school.

The Norfolk Police Department is working with Norfolk school officials to investigate violent threats allegedly made against a Norfolk school that a staff member reported overhearing Monday.

Police said that around 4 p.m., a staff member at the Freeman-Kennedy School told schools officials that they had overheard a juvenile male approaching students outside the school and making threats of violence.

Staff members immediately led all students inside and contacted Norfolk police.

Norfolk police said they were able to quickly identify the person who had allegedly made the threats, and police made contact with that person and his parents soon after.

The juvenile who allegedly made the threats is undergoing a medical evaluation, police said. Because he is a juvenile, his identity cannot be released.

Police said that their initial investigation determined that there is no imminent threat to the school or students, but Norfolk police are still investigating the incident.

Whether criminal charges are warranted remains under investigation as well, police said.

“I am grateful that Norfolk Public Schools staff reacted immediately to this incident, and that they were able to provide us with information that enabled investigators to quickly identify the juvenile involved,” Police Chief Charles Stone said in a news release.

“We will continue our investigation, and our priority is to ensure the safety of our schools and students.”

Norfolk Public Schools will make school adjustment counselors and mental health staff available Tuesday for any staff members or students who need support.

Norfolk police said they will also maintain a visible presence in and around Norfolk schools for the remainder of the week out of an abundance of caution.

“We recognize in light of current events that this kind of incident can be frightening for students and their families, so I want to assure the entire Norfolk community that we are working closely with police in regards to this incident, and ensuring our schools are both safe and an environment where students can focus on learning instead of being fearful,” Superintendent Ingrid Allardi said in the news release.