Man reportedly exposes genitals to woman on Orange Line train

MBTA Transit Police are looking for a “person of interest” in connection with an incident where a man reportedly exposed his genitals to a woman on an Orange Line train.
Transit Police said in a news release that on June 3 at around 1:15 a.m., a woman was traveling on an Orange Line train between Haymarket and Malden Stations, when a man she didn’t know got up from his seat, stood in front of her, exposed his genitals, and committed a “lewd” act.
Transit Police have released pictures of a man who they described as a “person of interest” who is relevant to the case. They are looking to identify and locate him.
If you know the identity or whereabouts of this person, Transit Police ask that you contact them at 617-222-1050 or you text an anonymous tip to 873873.
