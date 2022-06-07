Crime Head-on car crash in Townsend kills driver, sends 6 others to the hospital A sedan hit an SUV straight on.

A person has died as a result of a head-on car crash in Townsend Monday afternoon, Townsend police announced Tuesday.

Police said that at about 5:35 p.m., they were dispatched to the area of Route 119 that is Main Street, near the intersection with Route 13, for a report of a car crash.

Upon arrival, officers said, they found that two vehicles had collided head-on, and that multiple people in both vehicles were injured.

All seven people who were in the vehicles, which included three people from the sedan and four people from the SUV, were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Advertisement:

The driver of the sedan has since died as a result of their injuries.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicated that the sedan was traveling westbound on Route 119 when it crossed the center line and collided with the SUV, which was traveling in the opposite direction.

The crash remains under investigation by Townsend police, Massachusetts State Police, and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.