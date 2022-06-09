Crime R.I. health official arrested on child porn charges helped compile state’s adolescent sexual health report Former colleagues said that Hill was a “middle to senior” management employee who often shared tips about the best places to bring kids and local family-friendly events. A screenshot of an August 2020 Facebook post by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Rhode Island described state health department employee Jeffrey Hill as responsible for certain programs for Youth Suicide Prevention, Rape Prevention and Education, and other programs.





PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island health department official who was arrested for child pornography charges this week had helped put together the state’s first adolescent sexual health report, including recommendations on improving sexual health and care access for minors across the state, a Globe Rhode Island investigation has found.

Jeffrey Hill, 46, of South Kingstown, was arrested by the Rhode Island State Police on Monday night and was charged with one count each of possession of child pornography, a felony, and child erotica, which is considered a misdemeanor in Rhode Island. Hill was the state health department’s health program administrator of the violence injury prevention program since fall of 2016 and youth suicide prevention coordinator for the state since February 2013. According to state payroll records, Hill earned $92,518.92 in Fiscal Year 2022.

Hill is now on administrative leave, but according to internal reports from the state health department, he was also a member of the Rhode Island Adolescent Sexual Health Task Force. The task force’s first adolescent sexual health report, published in December 2016, described the landscape of sexual health among adolescents in Rhode Island at the time and included sections about unexpected pregnancies among teen girls, sexually transmitted diseases, and sexual orientation.

