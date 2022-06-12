Crime Hingham teen allegedly crashed boat while drunk on Lake Sunapee Police charged the 19-year-old with boating while intoxicated. A Hingham teen allegedly crashed a boat on Lake Sunapee while drunk Saturday night. New Hampshire State Police

A Hingham teen has been charged with boating while intoxicated after allegedly crashing a boat on Lake Sunapee in New Hampshire Saturday night.

New Hampshire State Police said in a news release Sunday that 19-year-old Michael Smith was driving the boat when it crashed, and that another person was also in the boat at the time.

Police said they got a call about a boat crash near the Lake Sunapee Yacht Club at 10:01 p.m. Saturday.

Police said they responded to the scene, and that upon arrival, officers found a 22-foot Mastercraft boat about 20 feet onto shore, resting on a steep hill in trees and brush.

Two people were still in the boat and were not injured, police said. The crash was reportedly heard across the lake at Blodgett Landing in Newbury.

New Hampshire State Police ask that anyone who witnessed the crash contact Marine Patrol Sergeant Seth Alie at [email protected] or (603) 227-2117.

“Marine Patrol reminds all boaters to maintain a proper lookout and designate a sober operator whenever underway on the public waters,” police wrote in the release.