Crime Two BPD officers arrested for separate domestic violence incidents Andrew Blake and Walter Suprey were arrested within about an hour of each other. A Boston Police cruiser. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Two Boston Police officers were arrested in separate domestic violence incidents about an hour apart, officials said Monday. Andrew Blake and Walter Suprey were both placed on administrative leave, and the Boston Police Anti-Corruption unit has opened an investigation into both matters.

Blake, a BPD officer since 1998, was arrested at 3:55 a.m. on Saturday by members of the Boston Police Domestic Violence unit. He was “involved in a domestic incident with a family member,” according to a release. Blake was charged with assault and battery, The Boston Globe reported. He pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Monday in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court. More information was not immediately available.

Advertisement:

Suprey was arrested at 2:51 a.m. Saturday by officers from the Danvers Police Department. He has been a BPD officer since 2008, the BPD release said. Police were called to a residence on Beaver Park in Danvers by an au pair, The Salem News reported. The au pair told the dispatcher that she heard Suprey’s fiancée screaming for her to call authorities.

When police arrived, Suprey came out of the house and told officers that his fiancée was cheating on him, the Globe reported. Suprey’s fiancée told police that he became enraged after she talked about a “creepy” experience with an Uber driver while coming home from Boston that night. Suprey’s fiancée was in the city to attend the Celtics game with a friend.

The Uber ride “took an extremely long time,” the News reported, and her phone died during the ride.

She said Suprey began calling her names while one of their children was nearby, the Globe reported. He then grabbed her wrist and screamed into her face, she told officers. Suprey’s fiancée pushed him away and threw an iPad at him, she added.

Advertisement:

When his fiancée locked herself and their son in a bedroom, Suprey picked the lock and put his hand on the woman’s neck, the News reported. He said “they needed to talk,” she told police, adding that she believed Suprey was trying to move her to another room, not strangle her.

Suprey told police that his fiancée hit him with 12 punches, the News reported.

Suprey was charged with assault and battery on a household member, officials said.

He was released, but will have to wear a GPS bracelet, and cannot go near the woman’s home, the News reported. Suprey will also undergo a mental health evaluation and surrender any firearms in his possession.

“The Boston Police Department takes all allegations of domestic violence by employees seriously,” Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long, the department’s acting commissioner, said in the statement. “A thorough investigation into these matters will be conducted by the Boston Police Department’s Bureau of Professional Standards and the Bureau of Investigative Services in conjunction with the Suffolk and Essex County District Attorney’s Offices.”